Zacks: Analysts Anticipate City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $40.04 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) will post sales of $40.04 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for City Office REIT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $40.91 million and the lowest is $39.30 million. City Office REIT reported sales of $39.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that City Office REIT will report full year sales of $161.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $160.30 million to $161.91 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $163.55 million, with estimates ranging from $157.62 million to $168.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for City Office REIT.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.28). City Office REIT had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 1.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of City Office REIT in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. City Office REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in City Office REIT by 156.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 32,044 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in City Office REIT in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in City Office REIT in the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in City Office REIT in the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in City Office REIT in the third quarter worth approximately $899,000. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIO opened at $9.66 on Thursday. City Office REIT has a 1-year low of $6.12 and a 1-year high of $14.16. The stock has a market cap of $419.22 million, a PE ratio of -966.00 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.28%.

City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

