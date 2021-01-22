Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) to Post -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Centogene’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.06). The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centogene will report full-year earnings of ($1.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($1.41). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.07) to ($1.67). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Centogene.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CNTG. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Centogene in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centogene in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centogene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Kempen & Co started coverage on shares of Centogene in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of Centogene stock opened at $12.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.33 million, a PE ratio of -8.25 and a beta of -2.25. Centogene has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $28.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNTG. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Centogene by 534.2% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 374,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after buying an additional 315,615 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Centogene by 135.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 422,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after buying an additional 242,941 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Centogene during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,892,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Centogene during the third quarter valued at approximately $827,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Centogene by 44.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

About Centogene

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in diagnosis and research around rare diseases that transform clinical and genetic data into information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. Its platform analyzes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and genetic data to enhance the understanding of rare hereditary diseases.

