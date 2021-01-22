Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $103.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

YUM has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Yum! Brands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $104.53.

NYSE YUM opened at $107.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.43. The company has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands has a 12 month low of $54.95 and a 12 month high of $110.66.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.71, for a total transaction of $257,408.22. Also, insider Tracy L. Skeans sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $504,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,063 shares of company stock valued at $2,120,836. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foster Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $419,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 24,728 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. TIAA FSB bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,708,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 3,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

