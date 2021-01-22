YPF Sociedad Anónima Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:YPF)

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 6,173 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 620% compared to the typical volume of 857 call options.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of YPF. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter worth $114,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter worth $12,605,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 7.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 783,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,972,000 after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 6.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 198,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 4.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 322,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.48% of the company’s stock.

Get YPF Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Shares of NYSE:YPF opened at $3.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.94. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $10.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.69.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.76). YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on YPF. UBS Group lowered shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Santander lowered shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.68.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.