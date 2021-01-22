YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 189 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,169 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newport Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 2.4% during the third quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 35,141,250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,807,443,000 after acquiring an additional 838,659 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 15.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,835,189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,323,000 after acquiring an additional 775,814 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 49,169.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,617,693 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $432,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612,380 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 2.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,583,031 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $426,872,000 after acquiring an additional 69,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 2.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,495,037 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $247,070,000 after acquiring an additional 35,883 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wolfe Research cut The Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $221.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Boeing from $181.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.07.

Shares of BA opened at $207.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $218.20 and its 200 day moving average is $184.39. The company has a market capitalization of $117.09 billion, a PE ratio of -26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $349.95.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The business had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

