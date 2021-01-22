YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New $994,000 Investment in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,377,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $623,417,000 after purchasing an additional 710,164 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,657,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $655,923,000 after acquiring an additional 656,579 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,898,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $683,824,000 after acquiring an additional 590,477 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,902,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,932,000 after acquiring an additional 324,499 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,791,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $439,573,000 after acquiring an additional 257,416 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $117.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.03 and a 200-day moving average of $116.29. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.03 and a 52 week high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

