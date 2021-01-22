YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 73.0% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 98.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

HON traded down $2.13 on Thursday, hitting $205.95. 62,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,735,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.08 and a 12 month high of $216.70.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 29,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.35, for a total transaction of $5,398,654.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $419,793.46. Insiders have acquired a total of 792,949 shares of company stock valued at $3,067,475 in the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $178.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.50.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

