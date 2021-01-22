YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 400 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 118.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772 shares in the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 25,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,894,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,844,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $4,033,476.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 78,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,626,050.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $610,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,288,328.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $175.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.49. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $93.09 and a 1 year high of $175.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

Several research firms have commented on TXN. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $149.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.64.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

