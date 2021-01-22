YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,128 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,397 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,754,140 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,600,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,811 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 7,876 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 21,322 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 7,198 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $104.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $122.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.63. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $107.75.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total value of $10,429,399.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 404,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,166,962.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $287,469.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 269,489 shares of company stock valued at $26,173,565. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.88.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

