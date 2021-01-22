Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) General Counsel Ho Shin Sells 2,000 Shares

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) General Counsel Ho Shin sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total value of $33,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 20,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,694. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ho Shin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Ho Shin sold 6,450 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $109,714.50.

On Tuesday, October 27th, Ho Shin sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total value of $43,025.00.

YEXT opened at $17.36 on Friday. Yext, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $20.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 1.68.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. Yext had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The business had revenue of $89.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yext, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Yext by 100.0% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Yext by 292.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Yext by 124.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Yext by 617.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Yext during the second quarter valued at about $179,000. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on YEXT. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Yext from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Yext in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.61.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc, a search experience cloud company, engages in delivering brand-verified answers that puts businesses in control of their facts online. Its Yext platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called a Knowledge Graph. The Yext platform leverages the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to power direct answers on a business' own website, as well as across its Knowledge Network of approximately 175 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

