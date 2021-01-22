Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) CAO Darryl Bond Sells 1,000 Shares

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) CAO Darryl Bond sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $17,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,358. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Darryl Bond sold 3,049 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $51,863.49.

NYSE:YEXT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 739,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,551. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 1.68. Yext, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $20.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.92.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $89.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.22 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 63.74%. Yext’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Yext, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Yext in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Yext from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.61.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Yext by 25.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,269,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,394 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yext during the third quarter worth $14,805,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Yext by 10.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,022,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,860,000 after purchasing an additional 872,904 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Yext by 415.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 230,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 185,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Yext by 115.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 285,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,220,000 after purchasing an additional 153,102 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc, a search experience cloud company, engages in delivering brand-verified answers that puts businesses in control of their facts online. Its Yext platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called a Knowledge Graph. The Yext platform leverages the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to power direct answers on a business' own website, as well as across its Knowledge Network of approximately 175 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

