Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $25.32

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.32 and traded as high as $32.20. Yelp shares last traded at $31.87, with a volume of 574,155 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on YELP shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Yelp from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Yelp from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Yelp from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.82.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.46 and a beta of 1.44.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The local business review company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.29. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $220.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Yelp news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 400,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $12,924,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,064,203.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,146,830 shares of company stock worth $35,541,963. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,497,167 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $150,279,000 after purchasing an additional 83,939 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 18.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,020,503 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $80,772,000 after purchasing an additional 636,874 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,558,734 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $71,496,000 after purchasing an additional 12,524 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 24.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,799,677 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $36,156,000 after purchasing an additional 350,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Yelp in the third quarter worth $30,378,000. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, home and local services, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories.

