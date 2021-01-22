Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.07.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on YNDX shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. HSBC downgraded shares of Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Yandex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Yandex in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Yandex stock traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,626,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,953. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 6.68. Yandex has a one year low of $27.93 and a one year high of $72.95. The stock has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. Yandex had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $732.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yandex will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Yandex by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 466 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Yandex by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 740 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Yandex by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 749 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Yandex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Yandex by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, provides Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

