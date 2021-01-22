Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Xylem in a report issued on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Xylem’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xylem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.14.

NYSE XYL opened at $103.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Xylem has a 52 week low of $54.62 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 74.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.29.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Xylem news, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 8,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $741,778.70. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total transaction of $389,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,959 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,436.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,920 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,344. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Xylem by 206.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

