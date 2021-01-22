Xylem Inc. Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.95 Per Share (NYSE:XYL)

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Xylem in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.95 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.94. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Xylem’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.53 EPS.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on XYL. Cowen downgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.14.

NYSE XYL opened at $103.14 on Wednesday. Xylem has a 52 week low of $54.62 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The company has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 74.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.29.

In other news, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 8,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $741,778.70. Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 21,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $2,205,453.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,141,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,920 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,344. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Xylem by 1.0% in the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 14,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Xylem by 4.2% in the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 3,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Xylem by 2.6% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Xylem by 4.0% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

