XP Power (OTCMKTS:XPPLF) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

XP Power (OTCMKTS:XPPLF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS XPPLF opened at $68.39 on Wednesday. XP Power has a 1 year low of $23.50 and a 1 year high of $68.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.05.
XP Power Company Profile
