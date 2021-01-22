XP Power (OTCMKTS:XPPLF) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

XP Power (OTCMKTS:XPPLF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS XPPLF opened at $68.39 on Wednesday. XP Power has a 1 year low of $23.50 and a 1 year high of $68.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.05.

XP Power Company Profile

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.

