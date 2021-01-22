Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 259.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 89,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 368,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:XENE traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.51. The stock had a trading volume of 72,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,004. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.97 million, a P/E ratio of -17.02 and a beta of 1.20. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $18.45.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 21.76% and a negative net margin of 102.25%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline include XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy; XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.