Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.00.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 259.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 89,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 368,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 21.76% and a negative net margin of 102.25%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline include XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy; XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy.
