Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) PT Lowered to $60.00

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 7.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on XEL. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $65.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.70. Xcel Energy has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $76.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 5,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $415,103.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,167.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 32,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

