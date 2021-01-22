Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co cut its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 35.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,055,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,356,000 after acquiring an additional 265,550 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,806,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,997,000 after buying an additional 365,700 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,103,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,236,000 after buying an additional 37,093 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,019,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,386,000 after buying an additional 2,294,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,217,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,075,000 after buying an additional 131,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XEL traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $65.14. The stock had a trading volume of 38,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,520,686. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.33 and a 200 day moving average of $68.70. The stock has a market cap of $34.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.58 and a 12-month high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. On average, equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.15%.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 5,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $415,103.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,167.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.23.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

