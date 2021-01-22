Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) Stake Reduced by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Wyndham Destinations were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WYND. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 1,403.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,207,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,446 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,248,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,720,000 after purchasing an additional 404,785 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,049,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,793,000 after purchasing an additional 374,594 shares in the last quarter. Solel Partners LP increased its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 801,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,659,000 after purchasing an additional 368,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 344.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 401,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,351,000 after purchasing an additional 311,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $1,083,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 619,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,834,312.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WYND opened at $49.26 on Friday. Wyndham Destinations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.74 and a fifty-two week high of $52.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -410.47 and a beta of 1.84.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $614.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.90 million. Wyndham Destinations had a negative return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 0.13%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wyndham Destinations, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Wyndham Destinations’s payout ratio is 21.35%.

WYND has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Wyndham Destinations from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Wyndham Destinations from $41.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wyndham Destinations has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.26.

Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations, Inc provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

