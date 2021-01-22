Worldcore (WRC) Reaches Market Cap of $114,822.07

Worldcore (CURRENCY:WRC) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. One Worldcore token can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Worldcore has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar. Worldcore has a total market capitalization of $114,822.07 and $75.00 worth of Worldcore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00066882 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.79 or 0.00579468 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006038 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00043882 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,329.98 or 0.04125914 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00013319 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00016240 BTC.

Worldcore Profile

WRC is a token. It launched on August 28th, 2017. Worldcore’s total supply is 245,209,299 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,103,291 tokens. Worldcore’s official website is worldcore.eu . Worldcore’s official Twitter account is @worldcoresocial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Worldcore

