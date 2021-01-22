Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Workday from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.86.

Get Workday alerts:

Shares of Workday stock opened at $229.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.57. The company has a market cap of $55.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.67 and a beta of 1.59. Workday has a 12-month low of $107.75 and a 12-month high of $259.01.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Analysts predict that Workday will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David A. Duffield sold 218,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.59, for a total value of $50,007,034.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $285,735.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 549,873 shares of company stock worth $124,480,122 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $681,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,002 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.