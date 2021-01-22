WoodTrust Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,833 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,119,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,993,883,000 after purchasing an additional 375,026 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 13.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,044,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,781,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,599 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 11.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,452,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,665,388,000 after purchasing an additional 839,901 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,529,776 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,483,592,000 after purchasing an additional 253,341 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,453,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,074,575,000 after purchasing an additional 89,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL opened at $248.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $291.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $232.10 and a 200 day moving average of $202.37. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $250.37.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total value of $5,316,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,384,840.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total transaction of $1,820,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,335,775.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,109 shares of company stock valued at $17,452,089. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.74.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

