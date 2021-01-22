WNS (NYSE:WNS) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

WNS (NYSE:WNS) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.61-2.73 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $860-870 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $849.69 million.

WNS stock opened at $70.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.67. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43. WNS has a twelve month low of $34.26 and a twelve month high of $75.86.

Get WNS alerts:

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. WNS had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 11.37%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WNS will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WNS shares. Citigroup raised their price target on WNS from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating on shares of WNS in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen raised their price target on WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on WNS from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on WNS from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. WNS has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.27.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

Featured Article: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.