WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $43.80

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $43.80 and traded as high as $49.33. WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $49.25, with a volume of 202,166 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.71 and its 200-day moving average is $43.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DGS. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 403.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank purchased a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 50,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 278,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,295,000 after buying an additional 5,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund in the third quarter valued at $1,017,000.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of primarily small-cap stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

