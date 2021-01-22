Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Shares Sold by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC lessened its position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,563 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wipro by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,333,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,669,000 after acquiring an additional 413,447 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Wipro by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,815,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,131,000 after buying an additional 1,393,560 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Wipro by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,978,741 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,500,000 after buying an additional 1,376,258 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Wipro by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,835,337 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,726,000 after buying an additional 27,323 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Wipro by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,723,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,499,000 after buying an additional 198,867 shares during the period. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WIT opened at $6.58 on Friday. Wipro Limited has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $6.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.75 and a 200-day moving average of $4.84. The firm has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Wipro had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 17.14%. On average, research analysts forecast that Wipro Limited will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.19%. Wipro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.55%.

Several equities analysts have commented on WIT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Investec cut shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Wipro in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Wipro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

About Wipro

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. It operates in three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

