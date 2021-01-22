Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Sets New 12-Month High After Strong Earnings

Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $69.72 and last traded at $69.72, with a volume of 3076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.03.

The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WTFC. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on Wintrust Financial from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler raised Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Wintrust Financial from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.60.

In other Wintrust Financial news, President Timothy Crane sold 6,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total transaction of $413,341.76. Following the transaction, the president now owns 27,794 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,740.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Edward J. Wehmer sold 14,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $840,600.63. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,141 shares of company stock worth $2,051,042. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the third quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 296.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 58.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 15.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 123.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.17. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.