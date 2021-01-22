Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Bought by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 123.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,220 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 296.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 58.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 15.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Edward J. Wehmer sold 14,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total value of $840,600.63. Also, CEO Edward J. Wehmer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total transaction of $797,100.00. Insiders have sold 36,141 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,042 in the last ninety days. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wintrust Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.60.

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $65.22 on Friday. Wintrust Financial Co. has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $69.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

