Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $137.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Wingstop from $176.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wingstop from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $178.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $151.94.

Shares of WING opened at $154.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. Wingstop has a 52 week low of $44.27 and a 52 week high of $170.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.07.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The company had revenue of $64.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.11 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in Wingstop by 90.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Wingstop during the third quarter worth about $155,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the third quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the third quarter worth about $224,000.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of November 03, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,500 restaurants worldwide.

