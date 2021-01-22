Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $137.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Wingstop from $176.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wingstop from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $178.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $151.94.
Shares of WING opened at $154.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. Wingstop has a 52 week low of $44.27 and a 52 week high of $170.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.07.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in Wingstop by 90.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Wingstop during the third quarter worth about $155,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the third quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the third quarter worth about $224,000.
Wingstop Company Profile
Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of November 03, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,500 restaurants worldwide.
