Windward Capital Management Co. CA Has $19.64 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA cut its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,962 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble accounts for about 2.0% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $19,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1,875.0% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 63.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 51,867 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.94, for a total value of $7,413,868.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,356,860.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $4,327,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 301,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,559,884.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 457,947 shares of company stock worth $63,684,054. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $131.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.60. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $324.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PG. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Truist raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.80.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.