William Sumas Sells 3,276 Shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Stock

Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) EVP William Sumas sold 3,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $72,530.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,002 shares in the company, valued at $3,631,004.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

William Sumas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 23rd, William Sumas sold 929 shares of Village Super Market stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $21,831.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLGEA traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.07. The stock had a trading volume of 45,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,513. The company has a market capitalization of $321.18 million, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Village Super Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.48 and a 1 year high of $27.88.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $490.14 million for the quarter. Village Super Market had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 7.83%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Village Super Market by 535.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Village Super Market by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Village Super Market by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Village Super Market by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Village Super Market by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. 42.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Village Super Market

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen, various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of 30 ShopRite supermarkets, 5 Fairway Markets, and 3 Gourmet Garage specialty markets located in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Maryland.

