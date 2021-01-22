William Blair Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) – Research analysts at William Blair increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report issued on Wednesday, January 20th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now anticipates that the information technology service provider will earn $4.40 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.22. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CTSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Societe Generale raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.26.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $80.88 on Thursday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $82.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.50 and a 200-day moving average of $71.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 212.1% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 515 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 55.6% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 1,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $86,375.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,448.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $114,440.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,974,581.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,561 shares of company stock worth $828,293. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

