William Blair Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) – Analysts at William Blair cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Bloomin’ Brands in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 19th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of ($0.70) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.58). William Blair also issued estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BLMN. Zacks Investment Research cut Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James began coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.38.

BLMN stock opened at $22.30 on Thursday. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $23.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 1.97.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.20. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 39.30% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $771.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 31.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,333,674 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,635,000 after purchasing an additional 560,545 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 24.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 33,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter worth about $189,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 62.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 14,675 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 15.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 397,420 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,236,000 after acquiring an additional 51,855 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $2,761,500.00. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total value of $4,202,500.00. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

