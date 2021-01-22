Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) Stock Price Up 9%

Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR)’s stock price rose 9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.47 and last traded at $6.68. Approximately 23,934,383 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 12,772,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.13.

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.90.

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Westwater Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Westwater Resources by 199.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 16,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Westwater Resources by 525.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as a diversified energy materials development company. It primarily explores for lithium, graphite, uranium, and Vanadium deposits. The company's principal project is the Coosa graphite project covering an area of approximately 41,965 acres situated in east-central Alabama.

