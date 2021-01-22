Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) Stock Price Up 9%

Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR)’s stock price rose 9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.47 and last traded at $6.68. Approximately 23,934,383 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 12,772,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.13.
The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.90.
Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter.
About Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR)
Westwater Resources, Inc operates as a diversified energy materials development company. It primarily explores for lithium, graphite, uranium, and Vanadium deposits. The company's principal project is the Coosa graphite project covering an area of approximately 41,965 acres situated in east-central Alabama.
Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Westwater Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwater Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.