Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $12.17

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.17 and traded as high as $12.50. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund shares last traded at $12.45, with a volume of 101,728 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.19 and a 200 day moving average of $11.63.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,694,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,046,000 after buying an additional 188,380 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 88,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 22,477 shares during the period.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:WIW)

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

