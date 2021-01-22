Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $12.17

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.17 and traded as high as $12.50. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund shares last traded at $12.45, with a volume of 101,728 shares changing hands.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.19 and a 200 day moving average of $11.63.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:WIW)
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
Further Reading: What is a Tariff?
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.