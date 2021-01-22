Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.55 EPS

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%.
Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $69.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.83. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $20.90 and a 52 week high of $72.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.76.
WAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.56.
Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile
Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.
