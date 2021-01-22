Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.55 EPS

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%.

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $69.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.83. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $20.90 and a 52 week high of $72.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.76.

WAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.56.

In related news, COO Timothy W. Boothe sold 2,500 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $129,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,171.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Todd Marshall sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $4,412,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,929.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 88,750 shares of company stock worth $4,894,138 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

