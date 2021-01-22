Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 242 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up approximately 1.2% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Fiserv by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.0% in the third quarter. Grace Capital now owns 4,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 3.9% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 3,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Fiserv news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total value of $2,305,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 270,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,209,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 20,125,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $2,214,555,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,199,273 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,913,033. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.76. The stock had a trading volume of 89,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,654,461. The firm has a market cap of $72.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.36, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.50 and a twelve month high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to repurchase 60,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CSFB upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Fiserv from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Fiserv from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.13.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

