Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 458.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHV traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.00. 1,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,184. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $37.79 and a 12-month high of $61.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.05.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

