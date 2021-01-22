Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,514 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 583.3% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 163.8% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on NIKE from $152.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.85.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total transaction of $18,365,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,532,001 shares in the company, valued at $216,425,781.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 5,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total value of $699,111.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 450,170 shares of company stock worth $63,160,981. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NKE traded down $1.58 on Friday, hitting $140.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,815,529. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.46%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Read More: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.