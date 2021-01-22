Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 37.49%.

NASDAQ WABC opened at $60.08 on Friday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $46.94 and a 12 month high of $67.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 0.70.

Get Westamerica Bancorporation alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 7th.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.