Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 454 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Welch & Forbes LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,747 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in The Boeing during the third quarter worth $25,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Boeing during the third quarter worth $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in The Boeing by 83.3% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Boeing during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in The Boeing during the third quarter worth $33,000. 51.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boeing stock opened at $207.41 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $349.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $218.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.39. The stock has a market cap of $117.09 billion, a PE ratio of -26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The business had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. Research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Redburn Partners reissued a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.07.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

