Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 150 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $167,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $330,000.

NYSEARCA TAN opened at $121.43 on Friday. Invesco Solar ETF has a 1-year low of $21.14 and a 1-year high of $123.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.58 and a 200-day moving average of $70.61.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

