Welch & Forbes LLC Increases Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 83.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,820 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 3,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on SIVB shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $350.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $455.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $391.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $297.49. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $127.39 and a fifty-two week high of $477.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.17, for a total transaction of $75,681.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,502,141.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.12, for a total transaction of $75,640.56. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,741.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 605,856 shares of company stock worth $17,831,178. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

