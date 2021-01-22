Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for MGM Growth Properties (MGP)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for MGM Growth Properties (NYSE: MGP):

1/20/2021 – MGM Growth Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “MGM Growth Properties LLC is a real estate investment trust. The company is engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts which include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings. MGM Growth Properties LLC is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

1/20/2021 – MGM Growth Properties had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $31.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – MGM Growth Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “MGM Growth Properties LLC is a real estate investment trust. The company is engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts which include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings. MGM Growth Properties LLC is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

1/13/2021 – MGM Growth Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “MGM Growth Properties LLC is a real estate investment trust. The company is engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts which include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings. MGM Growth Properties LLC is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

1/12/2021 – MGM Growth Properties had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $35.00 to $36.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/16/2020 – MGM Growth Properties is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/15/2020 – MGM Growth Properties had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $32.00 to $36.50.

12/15/2020 – MGM Growth Properties had its price target raised by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $32.00 to $36.50.

12/9/2020 – MGM Growth Properties had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $34.00 to $36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/9/2020 – MGM Growth Properties had its price target raised by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $29.50 to $36.00.

12/8/2020 – MGM Growth Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “MGM Growth Properties LLC is a real estate investment trust. The company is engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts which include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings. MGM Growth Properties LLC is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Shares of NYSE MGP traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.30. 628,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,632. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $34.37. The company has a quick ratio of 7.69, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.88 and a beta of 0.76.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.29). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $194.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. MGM Growth Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.488 dividend. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is 83.69%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

