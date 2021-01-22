Wedbush Boosts Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Price Target to $98.00

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its target price hoisted by Wedbush from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.55) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.57) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($6.20) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($6.06) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.96) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.04) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.30) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 4th. Mizuho raised shares of Sage Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Sage Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.74.

SAGE stock opened at $92.44 on Tuesday. Sage Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $98.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.66.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.27. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,706.84% and a negative return on equity of 63.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.48) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 213.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

