Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $52.72

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $52.72 and last traded at $52.72, with a volume of 503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.03.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.35.
The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 138.5% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 308.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 358.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS)
Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.
Featured Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?
Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.