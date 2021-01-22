Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $52.72

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $52.72 and last traded at $52.72, with a volume of 503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.03.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.35.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $294.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.02 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.30%. Webster Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 138.5% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 308.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 358.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

Featured Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.