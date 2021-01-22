Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Rating Increased to Buy at Compass Point

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) was upgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $59.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Compass Point’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.16% from the stock’s current price.
WBS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upgraded Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Webster Financial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Webster Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Webster Financial from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.85.
WBS opened at $49.10 on Friday. Webster Financial has a 1-year low of $18.16 and a 1-year high of $52.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.65.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 138.5% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 308.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 358.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Webster Financial Company Profile
Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.
