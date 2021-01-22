Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Rating Increased to Buy at Compass Point

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) was upgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $59.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Compass Point’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.16% from the stock’s current price.

WBS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upgraded Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Webster Financial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Webster Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Webster Financial from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.85.

WBS opened at $49.10 on Friday. Webster Financial has a 1-year low of $18.16 and a 1-year high of $52.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.65.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.06). Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.30%. Equities analysts forecast that Webster Financial will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 138.5% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 308.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 358.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

