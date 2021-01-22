Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.30%.

WBS stock traded down $2.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.10. 1,107,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,920. Webster Financial has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $52.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Several analysts have issued reports on WBS shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Webster Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

