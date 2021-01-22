Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,990 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 10,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 20,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter.

FTSM stock opened at $60.04 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $56.43 and a 52 week high of $60.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.05.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th.

