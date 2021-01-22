Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,450 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Twitter by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,974 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Twitter by 42.2% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 288,949 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,858,000 after buying an additional 85,746 shares during the period. City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Twitter by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total transaction of $486,779.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 26,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total value of $1,097,653.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 325,168 shares of company stock worth $14,625,673 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWTR opened at $47.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.14, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $56.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $936.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.16 million. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TWTR shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Twitter from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Twitter in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Twitter and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

